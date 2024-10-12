Apollo Currency One Day Trading Volume Reaches $17.93 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $17.93 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00045892 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012793 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.