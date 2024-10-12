Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) Short Interest Update

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 251,400 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the September 15th total of 523,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Apollomics Stock Performance

Shares of APLM stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 265,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,737. Apollomics has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27.

Get Apollomics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollomics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its holdings in Apollomics by 2,585.6% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 670,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 645,992 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollomics in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Apollomics by 247.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,259,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 896,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

About Apollomics

Apollomics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. The company’s products portfolio includes Vebreltinib (APL-101), an oral active, highly selective c-Met inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; APL-102, an oral active, small molecule Multiple Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, which is in a in a Phase 1 clinical trial to inhibit various kinases that are aberrantly activated in cancer cells; and APL-122, a tumor inhibitor candidate, targeting ErbB1/2/4 signaling pathwaysthat is in Phase 1 dose escalation clinical trials to treat cancers within the brain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.