Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.10)-($0.06) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $149-153 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.93 million. Appian also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.610–0.520 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered Appian from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair cut Appian from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Appian from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $31.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.73. Appian has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $44.28.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. Appian had a negative return on equity of 532.05% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.29 per share, with a total value of $7,058,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,345,647 shares in the company, valued at $259,227,882.63. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,761,776 shares of company stock valued at $57,130,976. 44.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

