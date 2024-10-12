Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 85.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 118,197 shares during the quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.72.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

