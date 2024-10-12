Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the September 15th total of 47,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 202,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Stock Down 0.2 %

AACT opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69. Ares Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Acquisition Co. II

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 53,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $1,161,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 150,674.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 125,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 125,060 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 207,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 129,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $3,679,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Acquisition Co. II

Ares Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

