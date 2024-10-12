Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Raised to $172.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $156.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ares Management from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.82.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ares Management

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of ARES stock opened at $161.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.69 and its 200 day moving average is $141.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.38, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $96.00 and a twelve month high of $162.37.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $6,260,151.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,475,750. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan Berry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $1,421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 446,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,485,288.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $6,260,151.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,075,000 shares in the company, valued at $161,475,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 624,316 shares of company stock valued at $90,919,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $37,935,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.