Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Rating Increased to Hold at Wedbush

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

ARHS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Arhaus from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Arhaus from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.09.

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.51.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $104,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,816.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,123,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 221,009 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Arhaus by 79.7% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Arhaus by 147.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,792,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

