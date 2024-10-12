Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Stock Price Up 16.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Free Report) rose 16.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). Approximately 1,025,235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,603,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

Arkle Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.39.

About Arkle Resources

Arkle Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Ireland. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, lead, and lithium deposits. It holds various interests in 12 prospecting licences that covers an area of approximately 443 square kilometers across Ireland.

