ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $145.02 and last traded at $147.23. 1,223,354 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 11,399,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on ARM in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on ARM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.91.

ARM Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $158.70 billion and a PE ratio of 388.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.07.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.53 million. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ARM

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARM by 393.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ARM by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,090,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in ARM by 48.1% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 256,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,110,000 after purchasing an additional 83,400 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About ARM

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

