Asio Capital LLC Buys 213 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $174.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.52 and its 200 day moving average is $172.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.43 and a 12 month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 79.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res raised PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.