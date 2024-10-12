Asio Capital LLC Grows Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 11.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,310,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 268.4% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Melius Research began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 2.0 %

TSCO opened at $303.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $305.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

