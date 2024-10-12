Asio Capital LLC Invests $2.57 Million in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,917 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 132.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.78.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

NYSE EXP opened at $291.93 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.03 and a 52 week high of $295.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.37. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 37.10%. The firm had revenue of $608.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $1,333,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,135,778.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $1,333,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,135,778.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $512,838.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,385.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,851 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,258. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

