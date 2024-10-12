Asio Capital LLC Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.9% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,913 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Oracle by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 151,188 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,756,000 after buying an additional 37,709 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.0% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 27.8% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $175.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $178.61. The company has a market cap of $487.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.77.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Melius raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.42.

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,146,320 shares of company stock worth $164,762,400. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

