Asio Capital LLC Takes Position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after buying an additional 110,642 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 409,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 98,100 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 273,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $6,542,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,816,000.

NYSEARCA:HYMB opened at $26.13 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71.

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

