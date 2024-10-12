Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Short Interest Down 81.6% in September

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the September 15th total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Asset Entities

In other Asset Entities news, major shareholder Jackson Fairbanks sold 10,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $25,100.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,205.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jackson Fairbanks sold 10,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $25,100.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,734 shares in the company, valued at $50,205.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Kyle Fairbanks sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $25,332.70. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 26,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,667.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,037 shares of company stock valued at $632,846 in the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Asset Entities alerts:

Asset Entities Stock Performance

Shares of Asset Entities stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. 144,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,504. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83. Asset Entities has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 8.38.

Asset Entities Company Profile

Asset Entities ( NASDAQ:ASST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Asset Entities had a negative return on equity of 207.47% and a negative net margin of 1,574.65%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asset Entities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asset Entities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.