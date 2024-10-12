Astrafer Trading Up 18% Over Last 7 Days (ASTRAFER)

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Astrafer has a market cap of $4.36 million and approximately $48.57 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astrafer token can now be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Astrafer has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astrafer Profile

Astrafer’s genesis date was July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,073,863 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. The official website for Astrafer is phantomgalaxies.com.

Buying and Selling Astrafer

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.02613702 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $1.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

