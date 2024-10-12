Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Up 350.0% in September

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Atico Mining Price Performance

Atico Mining stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14. Atico Mining has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.19.

About Atico Mining

Further Reading

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

