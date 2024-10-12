Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Up 350.0% in September

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Atico Mining Price Performance
Atico Mining stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14. Atico Mining has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.19.
About Atico Mining
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Atico Mining
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.