Atlantic Gold (CVE:AGB) Stock Price Up ∞ – Still a Buy?

Atlantic Gold Corp (CVE:AGB – Get Free Report) shot up ∞ during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.92 and last traded at C$2.92. 810,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 620,158 shares.

Atlantic Gold Trading Up ∞

The stock has a market cap of C$690.60 million and a PE ratio of 22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.92.

Atlantic Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It holds 63.2% effective ownership interests in the Touquoy gold project covering approximately 1,760 hectares; and 100% interest in the Beaver Dam gold, Cochrane Hill, and Fifteen Mile Stream projects located in Nova Scotia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.