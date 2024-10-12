Atwater Malick LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 319.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,922,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,167 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1,953.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,285,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,349 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,837 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,148,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,346,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,424,000 after purchasing an additional 591,701 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.28. 872,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,669. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.93. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $63.36. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

