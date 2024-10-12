Atwater Malick LLC Sells 2,586 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Atwater Malick LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.1% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,593,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $358,000. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $513,000. Taylor Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.3 %

UPS traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,429,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $163.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.24.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. This represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

