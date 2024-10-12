Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 98.3% from the September 15th total of 685,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 443,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on ATYR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Atyr PHARMA in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.
Atyr PHARMA Trading Up 5.2 %
Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Atyr PHARMA will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $100,939.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 413,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,134.39. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Atyr PHARMA Company Profile
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.
