Audius Market Capitalization Achieves $155.74 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Audius token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $155.74 million and $4.46 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.06 or 0.00253884 BTC.

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,267,758,085 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

