Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Short Interest Update

Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 766.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Aumann Price Performance

Shares of Aumann stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. Aumann has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $21.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60.

Get Aumann alerts:

Aumann Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in Europe, the United States, Canada, Mexico, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment offers specialized machinery and automated production lines for the automotive industry; e-traction engines, inverters, power-on-demand units, and electronic components; and energy storage and conversion systems, such as batteries and fuel cells.

Receive News & Ratings for Aumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.