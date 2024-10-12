Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 21932 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.65.

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Aurania Resources Ltd. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

