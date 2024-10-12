AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Stock Price Up 0.9% – What’s Next?

AUTO1 Group SE (LON:0A9L – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.74 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.67 ($0.13). Approximately 3,064 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 187,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.58 ($0.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.50, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.26.

AUTO1 Group SE operates a digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars online in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to professional car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to consumers.

