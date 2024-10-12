Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Aviat Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.72 million, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.80. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Aviat Networks by 84.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 309.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

