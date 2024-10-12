Avity Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 379.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,397 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 3.3% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $42,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.07.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $81.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

