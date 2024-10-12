Avity Investment Management Inc. Sells 30 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Avity Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. HTLF Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Melius Research raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $581.77.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock traded up $6.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $604.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,277. The company’s fifty day moving average is $572.03 and its 200-day moving average is $504.82. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $413.92 and a 1 year high of $611.59. The company has a market capitalization of $144.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

