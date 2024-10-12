Avity Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Allstate by 70.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 33.9% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,790.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,305 shares of company stock worth $43,082,657. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,842. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $113.04 and a 52 week high of $193.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.03. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.42) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALL

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.