Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 165.3% from the September 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Avolta Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUFRY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.94. 71,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,229. Avolta has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90.

About Avolta

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company’s retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

