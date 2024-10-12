Avondale Wealth Management Has $56,000 Stock Position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH)

Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Free Report) by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GUSH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $4,156,000. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 219,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 79,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $743,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 60.0% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter worth about $105,000.

NYSEARCA GUSH traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.12. 717,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,948. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.97. The company has a market cap of $387.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35.

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

