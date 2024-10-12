Avondale Wealth Management Has $580,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at $206,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

ITA traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.86. 283,935 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.62. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

