Avondale Wealth Management Sells 917 Shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ)

Avondale Wealth Management trimmed its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Get ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF alerts:

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:ARKQ traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.13. 60,893 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.56.

About ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF

The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies that its managers identify as benefiting from automation and other technological advancements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.