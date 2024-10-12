AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the September 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 439,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
AxoGen Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,098. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $15.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $642.90 million, a P/E ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 1.13.
AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $47.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AxoGen
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on AXGN. JMP Securities upped their target price on AxoGen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James started coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AxoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AXGN
About AxoGen
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AxoGen
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.