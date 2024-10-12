Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Short Interest Up 85.7% in September

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Azimut Exploration Stock Up 6.4 %

OTCMKTS AZMTF opened at $0.41 on Friday. Azimut Exploration has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42.

About Azimut Exploration

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

