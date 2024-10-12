BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Short Interest Down 61.4% in September

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the September 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 537,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BAE Systems Stock Performance
BAE Systems stock opened at $66.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.16. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $72.81.
BAE Systems Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.6333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BAE Systems
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BAE Systems
About BAE Systems
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BAE Systems
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.