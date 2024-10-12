Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 391.19 ($5.12) and traded as high as GBX 438.80 ($5.74). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 433.40 ($5.67), with a volume of 434,325 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.22) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.
Balfour Beatty Price Performance
Balfour Beatty Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,857.14%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Balfour Beatty
In related news, insider Philip Harrison sold 360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.35), for a total transaction of £1,472,400 ($1,926,972.91). In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Philip Harrison sold 360,000 shares of Balfour Beatty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.35), for a total value of £1,472,400 ($1,926,972.91). Also, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 17,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.52) per share, for a total transaction of £74,584.28 ($97,610.63). Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.
About Balfour Beatty
Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.
