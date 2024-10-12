Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Stolper Co

Stolper Co lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 2.3% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 839.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $41.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.21. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $320.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $530,145,635.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 998,961,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,085,191,337.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $530,145,635.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 998,961,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,085,191,337.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,921,082 shares of company stock worth $6,582,343,525 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.