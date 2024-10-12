Bank of America Increases AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target to $96.00

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $81.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.86.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AXS

AXIS Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $80.60 on Thursday. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $82.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.37 and its 200 day moving average is $71.78.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXIS Capital

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at about $5,137,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 85,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 22,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,707,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,113,000 after buying an additional 75,085 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $838,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.