Bank of America Increases Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Price Target to $96.00

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SIGI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

SIGI opened at $93.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.92 and a 200 day moving average of $94.32. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.56. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $109.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.59). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John J. Marchioni acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.56 per share, with a total value of $200,544.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,397,333.32. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Selective Insurance Group news, CEO John J. Marchioni bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.56 per share, for a total transaction of $200,544.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,397 shares in the company, valued at $11,397,333.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.85 per share, for a total transaction of $171,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,888.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 505,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,270,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,450,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,287,000 after acquiring an additional 947,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,206,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,421,000 after acquiring an additional 41,276 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $754,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

