Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.09 and last traded at $40.00. 5,059,113 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 38,754,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.93.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $325.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $530,145,635.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 998,961,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,085,191,337.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at $402,577.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $530,145,635.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 998,961,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,085,191,337.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,921,082 shares of company stock worth $6,582,343,525. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 38,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 109,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 46,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,555,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

