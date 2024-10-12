Bank of America Raises Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target to $86.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Insmed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Insmed from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.73.

Insmed Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.11. Insmed has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $80.53.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $90.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.78) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Insmed will post -5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 13,436 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,006,625.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,559.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 13,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,006,625.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,559.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $2,072,208.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,093.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,882 shares of company stock worth $5,765,446 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 71.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 83.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 522.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

