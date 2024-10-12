Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI) Short Interest Up 893.0% in September

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,100 shares, an increase of 893.0% from the September 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 17.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Alco Investment Co purchased 282,420 shares of Banzai International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,613.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 330,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,022.60. This trade represents a 500.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Banzai International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Banzai International stock. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Sandia Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.21% of Banzai International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Banzai International Price Performance

Shares of Banzai International stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.43. The company had a trading volume of 385,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,575,815. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. Banzai International has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $828.50.

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Banzai International will post -25.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on Banzai International from $3.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BNZI

About Banzai International

(Get Free Report)

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banzai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banzai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.