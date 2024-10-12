Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on BBWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

BBWI opened at $31.43 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.18.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 12.69%. Research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In other news, CEO Gina Boswell bought 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 242,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,134.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 289.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 224.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.