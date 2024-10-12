Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Buys 187 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 37,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $541,000. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 24,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AFL. Barclays began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.53.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $113.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $75.07 and a 52 week high of $115.50. The stock has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

