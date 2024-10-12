Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JAVA. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 35,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter worth $36,071,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA JAVA opened at $64.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $64.87.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

