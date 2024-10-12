Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 921.8% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hercules Capital

In other Hercules Capital news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $1,959,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,161,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,338,045.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hercules Capital news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $1,959,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,161,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,338,045.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos bought 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $28,992.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at $101,202.39. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Hercules Capital stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.47. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 57.82% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $125.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

