Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FQAL. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $119,932,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,126,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,060,000 after buying an additional 97,429 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 522,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,821,000 after buying an additional 75,503 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,185,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FQAL opened at $65.78 on Friday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $65.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.