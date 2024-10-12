Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 35,808,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,716,467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,861,365 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,290,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,328,000 after purchasing an additional 53,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,175,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,671,000 after purchasing an additional 302,950 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,012,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,770,000 after purchasing an additional 278,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 529,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,199,000 after buying an additional 152,204 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $79.00 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.47 and a one year high of $82.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.24 and a 200 day moving average of $77.65.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.