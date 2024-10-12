BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Barclays

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $63.19 on Friday. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.81.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 88.30%. The business had revenue of $515.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,280,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,151,000 after purchasing an additional 155,252 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth $3,331,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 435.2% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at about $375,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

